Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Mamata Banerjee Cooking Without Fire? No!

A video showing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cooking food in the kitchen with two people is being shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows her preparing food, or bhog, for Hindu Goddess Kali without using fire.
How did we find out?: We conducted a reverse image search using Google Lens, which led us to a set of photos shared by All India Trinamool Congress' (AITC) Facebook page.
The post mentioned that the photos showed her preparing offerings for Kali puja.
One of these photos showed a fire under the utensil on the left.
The party's account also shared a video of her preparing bhog, which also showed fire on the stovetop.
Conclusion: A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being shared with the false claim that she made food without using fire.
