Old Image of Malabar Gold & Diamonds Showroom Passed off as Recent

We found that the image has been available on the internet since October 2022.

Team Webqoof
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The image is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.</p></div>
Fact-Check | The image is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A photo showing the showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds is going viral on social media platforms as a recent visual, amid the recent boycott calls against the brand.

Those sharing the image have captioned it saying, "Seems like people have taken #BoycottMalabarGold seriously the showroom looks empty…….Will you support this ????."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The above post had gained over 30 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar such claims could be found here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The image is old and could be traced back to at least October 2022. This makes the viral claim misleading.

How did we find that out?: We conducted a simple Google Lens search on the image and found the same visual uploaded on a website called 'The Retail Jeweller'.

  • The article, which was published on 6 October 2022, said that the Malabar Gold & Diamonds had relaunched its Andheri showroom.

  • This clearly meant that the viral picture predated the recent boycott calls against the brand.

The image was shared on 6 October 2022.

(Source: The Retail Jeweller/Screenshot)

About the recent controversy: A recent Times of India report said that posts on different social media posts had labelled the brand as 'Pakistan sympathiser' after it hired a Pakistani-origin Instagrammer.

  • It said that Malabar Gold and Diamonds Ltd had moved the Bombay High Court against these posts.

  • The report further said that the court, in an ad-interim order, directed the deletion of defamatory social media posts against the brand.

The report was last updated on 3 October 2022.

(Source: Times of India/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image is old and is being incorrectly shared on the internet as recent visual.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

