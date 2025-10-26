Old Image of Malabar Gold & Diamonds Showroom Passed off as Recent

advertisement
A photo showing the showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds is going viral on social media platforms as a recent visual, amid the recent boycott calls against the brand.
Those sharing the image have captioned it saying, "Seems like people have taken #BoycottMalabarGold seriously the showroom looks empty…….Will you support this ????."
What's the truth?: The image is old and could be traced back to at least October 2022. This makes the viral claim misleading.
How did we find that out?: We conducted a simple Google Lens search on the image and found the same visual uploaded on a website called 'The Retail Jeweller'.
The article, which was published on 6 October 2022, said that the Malabar Gold & Diamonds had relaunched its Andheri showroom.
This clearly meant that the viral picture predated the recent boycott calls against the brand.
About the recent controversy: A recent Times of India report said that posts on different social media posts had labelled the brand as 'Pakistan sympathiser' after it hired a Pakistani-origin Instagrammer.
It said that Malabar Gold and Diamonds Ltd had moved the Bombay High Court against these posts.
The report further said that the court, in an ad-interim order, directed the deletion of defamatory social media posts against the brand.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image is old and is being incorrectly shared on the internet as recent visual.
