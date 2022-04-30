No, It's Not President Ram Nath Kovind's Daughter in This Image

A photo which shows two Air India flight attendants posing with folded hands is being shared on social media with the claim that one of them is Swati, the daughter of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

The claim further states that after TATA group reacquired Air India in October 2021, they had shifted her to ground duties citing security concerns.

However, we found that the none of the two women seen in the photo were President Kovind's daughter.

Further, Swati was a flight attendant with the Air India, but was moved to ground duties in 2017 due to security concerns after her father became the President of India in 2017. This was almost four years before TATA tookover Air India.