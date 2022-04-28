Yograj Singh Misidentified As PM Narendra Modi Playing Cricket!

The claim states that that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi playing cricket.
A video of an elderly man batting on a field is shared on social media with the claim that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi playing cricket.
However, we found that the man seen in the video is not Modi but Yograj Singh, former Indian cricketer and actor, also the father of Yuvraj Singh.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with the claim that reads, "Narendra Modi playing cricket".
WHAT WE FOUND
While going through the comments of a Facebook post, we found a user's comment that read that the man seen in the video is Yograj Singh.
The reply read that he is Yograj Singh.
Next, we looked at the verified Facebook account of Singh, where we found photos of him wearing the same outfit, as is seen in the viral video.
The photos were posted on 11 March and the caption read that out of his 45 years of coaching at DAV College, the college had won for the 40th time and had beat SD college Chandigarh in the finals.
Viral image (L), Yograj Singh (R).
Further, on the Instagram profile of Singh, which is not verified, we found an unfiltered reel video that was posted on 14 March that showed him batting in the same dress. The video has over 39 million views.
Speaking to The Quint, Singh's manager Amitoj Garg confirmed that it is the official Instagram account of the former cricketer, adding that the video is being shared with a false claim.
Clearly, the man seen in the video is Yograj Singh and not PM Modi as claimed.
