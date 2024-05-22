No, This Video Doesn’t Show Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Being Attacked by a Mob

Fact-Check | The man seen in the video is being misidentified as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of a mob chasing a man away is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows people beating Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently.
What are users saying?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption in Hindi that said, "Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann beaten in Punjab."
An archive of the post can be found here.
Is this claim true?: No, the video could be traced back to April and shows the President of Yuva Jatt Sabha in Jammu and Kashmir named 'Amandeep Singh Boparai' being attacked.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens search, we searched on the keyframes of the video and came across the same video shared on an Instagram handle called 'duggarpradesh'.
The video was published on 13 April and its caption said, "Exclusive visuals: Jatt sabha rally mein hungama. Note: We are sharing only visuals not supporting anyone. Video : Gole Gujral ( Jammu)."
Taking this forward, we searched in Hindi on social media platforms using the words "जाट सभा में हंगामा".
This directed us to a longer version of the viral clip uploaded on a Facebook handle on 13 April. Its caption identified the person as 'Amandeep Singh Boparai' and said that he was attacked during a rally by Yuva Jatt Sabha.
About the person who was attacked: Team WebQoof then searched for the name on Facebook and found a profile with the same name. Bopar had described the entire incident during a livestream on 13 April, where he said around 50 people had attacked him.
He alleged that the attack was pre-planned to create a rift between Hindu and Sikhs during elections.
Addressing the viral video, Boparai further said in a post that the opposition in Punjab is falsely linking the clip of him being attacked in Jammu to CM Mann.
He further criticised those trying to "glamourise" mob lynchings.
Conclusion: It is clear that the man seen in the viral video is being misidentified as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)