Fact-Check: Clip of Mahmood Madani Talking Against Asaduddin Owaisi Is Old!

A video of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Mahmood Madani is being shared on social media, where he says that the does not accept All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi as a leader of Indian Muslims is being shared on social media.

The claim: The clip, where Madani opines that Owaisi should restrict his leadership to Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, is being shared a recent video amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.