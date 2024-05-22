Fact-Check: Clip of Mahmood Madani Talking Against Asaduddin Owaisi Is Old!

The video of Mahmood Madani dates back to 2018 and is not a recent video.
A video of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Mahmood Madani is being shared on social media, where he says that the does not accept All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi as a leader of Indian Muslims is being shared on social media.
The claim: The clip, where Madani opines that Owaisi should restrict his leadership to Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, is being shared a recent video amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Those sharing the video have questioned Madani, asking "Who are you to tell Muslims which leader they should chose?"
How did we find out?: We ran a Google search with the keywords 'Madani I disagree with Asaduddin Owaisi', which led us to a Zee News report dated 11 November 2018.
We noticed that 22 seconds into the video, Madani makes the same statements as heard in the claim.
Conclusion: The video of Madani speaking against AIMIM president Owaisi is being falsely shared as a recent video.
