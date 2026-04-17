Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: No, This Image Doesn’t Show the Actual C-Voter Opinion Polls

Fact-Check: No, This Image Doesn’t Show the Actual C-Voter Opinion Polls

According to the C-Survey opinion polls, TMC is expected to lead in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.

Anika Kodanat
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The post has been shared with the false claim that it shows the results of the C-voter opinion polls in West Bengal, which predict the BJP will lead.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

The post has been shared with the false claim that it shows the results of the C-voter opinion polls in West Bengal, which predict the BJP will lead. 

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a post is making the rounds on social media claiming that, according to the latest C-Voter Survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win.

  • The post claims that, according to the survey, the BJP would win 130-150 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to get 70-80 seats.

An archived version of this claim can be seen here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here)

Is it true?: No, the video does not show the actual results of the C-Voter survey.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Real Indian Media Coverage About Pakistan

How did we find out the truth?: On running a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens, we couldn't find any credible sources that have posted the same report.

  • We found an article by The Times of India, published on 7 April, which discusses the C-Voter opinion polls in West Bengal.

  • According to the report, West Bengal sees a close fight with TMC at 40 percent and BJP at 40 percent.

The TOI report screenshot shows the actual results of CVOTER's opinion poll. 

(Source: Times of India/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The post, which has been making the rounds on social media claiming that the BJP is likely to win according to the latest C-Voter Survey, has been debunked.

Also ReadThis Clip Doesn’t Show CRPF Personnel Taking Action Against Goons in West Bengal

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT