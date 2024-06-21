No, Pope Francis Did Not Only Meet PM Modi During G7 Summit in Italy

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis meeting each other is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from the G7 summit held in Italy.

What have users said?: Those sharing the post have uploaded it with a caption that said, "The media doesn't show this outreach. Only ModiJi was invited by Pope out of all state heads attending meeting G7 meet at Italy. This is the power of India today. No credit is given to ModiJi by Indian Seculars...(sic)"