The Quint’s WhatsApp Tipline – Your One Stop Solution to Fight Fake News

"The first casualty when war comes is truth," this famous saying stands true as the world sees a fierce battle between Russia and Ukraine, after the former invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
In such trying times, access to fact-checked and verified information is crucial. But, in the cacophony of narratives and information overload, how can one be sure of what they see and what they believe in?
One simple answer to your problem is our WhatsApp fact-checking tipline (9643651818) on which you can send us any fact-check request and our WebQoof team of trained fact-checkers will respond to you in no time.
So, if you have a fact-check query related to COVID-19, politics, national and international news developments, or even if you want to get a post that you saw on social media verified, just send it us.
HOW DOES THE FACT-CHECKING TIPLINE WORK?
Follow these simple steps to send your query to our team:
Send us a message saying 'hi', 'hello' or anything that you'd like to say. [Our bot is available in two languages – English and Hindi. You can send us a message in any of the two languages]
Once we receive this message, you will get a menu from which you can select an option. For instance: If you want to submit a request, the menu will guide you to do so.
Once the request is submitted, you will receive a confirmation. And after it has been fact-checked, you will receive the story in your WhatsApp chat.
This is what the Hindi option looks like.
ARE THERE ANY OTHER BENEFITS?
Well, there are multiple other benefits. We try our best to ensure that we can provide you the latest fact-check reports as and when we work on them.
The menu also gives you an option to subscribe to our 'weekly facts newsletter' to receive updates on your phone.
We are also constantly updating our menu options to send updates about any of our upcoming events relating to fact-checking or latest stories related to various themes of misinformation to our readers.
So, if there is any news/information that you'd like to get verified, write in to us at webqoof@thequint.com or just WhatsApp us at 9643651818. We will look into your request, verify them and deliver them to you in your inbox/chat.
Until then, you can read all our fact-checks here.
