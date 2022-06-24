Fact-Check: TIME Magazine Cover Juxtaposing PM Modi With Hitler Is Fake

Fact-Check | A morphed image of a TIME magazine cover that likens PM Modi to Hitler has gone viral.
(Photo: The Quint)
A photograph of a purported TIME magazine cover, likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adolf Hitler, has gone viral. However, we found that the image was fake and it showed a morphed version of a TIME magazine cover.
Similar images that likened Russian President Vladimir Putin with Hitler had gone viral earlier this year in February amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Quint's WebQoof team had debunked the images of the magazine cover back then.
THE CLAIM
The image was shared by Y Sathish Reddy, the social media convenor for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), with a caption that read, "Modi is a PM with no vision, no intellect & absolutely no desire to uplift the needy of the nation. All he has is, hunger to power! #ByeByeModi"
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We then looked at the viral cover and noticed that it didn't have the name of the issue and the date mentioned, which is present on all other magazines.
Comparison of the viral magazine cover and an original one.
Similar images, juxtaposing Putin with Hitler, were shared in February, shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. In our fact-check, we found that the fake cover was created by one 'Patrick Mulder'.
He later clarified and said, "I wanted to create something that added to the conversation around the invasion of Ukraine and captured the public mood" and added that it was intended to be a TIME cover but he felt 'a powerful image deserved a powerful frame.'
The images were later marked as "manipulated media" by Twitter.
Evidently, the image of the TIME magazine cover juxtaposing PM Modi with Hitler is a morphed one.
