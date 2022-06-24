ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani Woman Receives Lost Luggage After 3 Yrs, Shares Wholesome Story Online

This world isn't that bad after all!

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
Pakistani Woman Receives Lost Luggage After 3 Yrs, Shares Wholesome Story Online
i

Some incidents restore your faith in the goodness of people and make you believe that the world is not a bad place entirely. This incident on Twitter did just that.

A Pakistani woman shared a story of the time she lost her laptop bag at the airport in 2018 and had lost hopes of finding it ever. Three years later, in 2021, she received a message from a stranger who had her lost luggage and wanted to return it.

Khadija, a 27-year-old woman from Lahore, Pakistan, shared her unusual experience on Twitter and everyone was obviously impressed by the honesty of the man who contacted her. She explained how the incident happened.

Apparently, someone wanted to sell Khadija's stuff, but the shopkeeper realised that the items didn't belong to them. So, he decided to contact the rightful owner. He sifted through the data and found a random screenshot of a conversation that had Khadija's friend's number. He then contacted the friend and found Khadija's contact.

She was obviously surprised to see the shopkeeper's message. Later, her brother drove to Jehlum to collect her lost luggage and was moved by shopkeeper's honesty despite his own hardship and struggle.

After reading Khadija's wholesome thread, netizens were in awe of the shopkeeper's integrity and some even shared their own stories. Read:

People respond to Khadija's story

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

People respond to Khadija's story

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

People respond to Khadija's story

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

People respond to Khadija's story

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

People respond to Khadija's story

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

People respond to Khadija's story

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Viral Video of Mumbaikars Dancing at Nariman Point Is Enough to Make Your Day!

Viral Video of Mumbaikars Dancing at Nariman Point Is Enough to Make Your Day!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×