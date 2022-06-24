Pakistani Woman Receives Lost Luggage After 3 Yrs, Shares Wholesome Story Online
This world isn't that bad after all!
Some incidents restore your faith in the goodness of people and make you believe that the world is not a bad place entirely. This incident on Twitter did just that.
A Pakistani woman shared a story of the time she lost her laptop bag at the airport in 2018 and had lost hopes of finding it ever. Three years later, in 2021, she received a message from a stranger who had her lost luggage and wanted to return it.
Khadija, a 27-year-old woman from Lahore, Pakistan, shared her unusual experience on Twitter and everyone was obviously impressed by the honesty of the man who contacted her. She explained how the incident happened.
Apparently, someone wanted to sell Khadija's stuff, but the shopkeeper realised that the items didn't belong to them. So, he decided to contact the rightful owner. He sifted through the data and found a random screenshot of a conversation that had Khadija's friend's number. He then contacted the friend and found Khadija's contact.
She was obviously surprised to see the shopkeeper's message. Later, her brother drove to Jehlum to collect her lost luggage and was moved by shopkeeper's honesty despite his own hardship and struggle.
After reading Khadija's wholesome thread, netizens were in awe of the shopkeeper's integrity and some even shared their own stories. Read:
