At Least 255 Dead After 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on the evening of Wednesday, 16 March, triggering a tsunami advisory.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 in east Afghanistan has left at least 255 people dead, a local news agency reported on Wednesday, 22 June, quoting disaster management officials.
The earthquake took place in the country’s eastern Paktika province, and the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported that rescuers were arriving by helicopter.
"A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses. We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe," Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, wrote on Twitter.
The European seismological agency, EMSC, stated that the tremors were felt over 500 kilometers by around 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.
