At Least 255 Dead After 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan

"A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses. We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe," Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, wrote on Twitter.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, stated that the tremors were felt over 500 kilometers by around 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

(With inputs from Reuters and the Associated Press.)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)