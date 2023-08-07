Fact-Check: PM Modi Did Not Disrespect Hindu Deity at Pune’s Dagdusheth Temple

A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi showing his back to Hindu deity Ganesha at the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune is going viral on the internet.

What are the users saying?: Users have shared this photo with the claim that the Prime Minister is disrespecting the Hindu deity at the temple by turning his back and posing for the camera.

The photo was also shared by Y Satish Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation and BV Srinivas, National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).