No, India Today Magazine's Cover on Manipur Doesn't Feature PM Modi

The magazine's latest edition highlights the violence in Manipur that has lasted for over two months.
Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:

This is the August edition of the India Today Magazine. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

A viral image showing the purported cover of the India Today Magazine's August 2023 edition has gone viral on the internet.

What is wrong with the image?: The cover image shows PM Narendra Modi with the title "Shameful Blunders" and shows images from the violence-gripped state of Manipur in the background. Users are sharing it with the hashtag "#NeverVoteBJP."

Former cricketer and TMC leader Kirti Azad too shared the claim and his post had more than 260K views while this article was being written.

What is the truth?: The cover image of the magazine has been digitally altered to replace Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's photograph with that of PM Modi.

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse Google image search and found the original India Today cover from 7 August.

This is the comparison between the viral image and the original cover. 

  • India Today's official X (formerly Twitter) handle also posted a clarification about the distorted cover image.

  • The post read that it was upon media houses to ensure the truth reaches the people. It, further, noted that legal action against offenders and individuals posting the fake images.

  • The official India Today website has the details of the original magazine cover.

  • The description of the cover story read, "by allowing Manipur’s wounds to fester, the state and central governments have pushed its people to a point of no return."

The cover notes inaction from the government's side caused "mayhem" in Manipur. 

  • The viral cover image also has "N Biren Singh CM, Manipur" in a tiny font which was also a sign that helped us understand that the cover image is distorted.

Here is the close-up of the mentioned text. 

Conclusion: The latest edition of the India Today Magazine's cover has been digitally altered to replace CM Singh's photograph with PM Modi's photograph.

