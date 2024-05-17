This Clip Doesn’t Show PM Modi Supporting AIMIM in Hyderabad for Lok Sabha Polls

Fact-Check | The video has been edited to mislead the viewers.
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech is being circulated to claim that it shows him expressing support for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Hyderabad, Telangana.
About the video: In the clip, PM Modi could be heard saying, "The people of Telangana are saying no to Congress, no to BRS, no to BJP, we will only vote for MIM. We will make MIM win."
Is this true?: No, the video has been edited to claim that PM Modi has supported AIMIM for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, the original version showed him saying that the people of Telangana will make BJP win.
How did we find that out?: We searched for PM Modi's speech in Hyderabad on YouTube with the words "PM Modi Hyderabad" and came across the full-version of his speech.
The video was published on his official YouTube on 10 May with a title that said, "PM Modi addresses a public meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana."
The Prime Minister was seen delivering speech to the people of the state as part of his election campaign and to seek support for the NDA coalition.
At around the 3:13 timestamp, PM Modi could be heard saying, "This visual, this environment clearly shows the mood of Telangana. The people of Telangana is saying no to Congress, no to BRS, no to MIM, only vote for BJP. We will make BJP win."
Team WebQoof went through the entire speech, however, we could not find any evidence of PM Modi supporting AIMIM.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is edited and is being shared to mislead the viewers.
