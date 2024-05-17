This Video of H Vasanthakumar Campaiging For His Son is a Deepfake

What does Vasanthakumar say?: Speaking in Tamil, Vasanthakumar expresses confidence in his son Vijay Vasanath. He also calls him to the 'heir' of constituency, who will work for the betterment of the people of Kanyakumari.

He also said his public life 'stopped' when he was in office. Vasanthakumar mentioned in the video that he was "physically separated" but was still present in "spirit."

With this, he added, since he could not fulfil his aim of development in Kanyakumari, Vijay, his son, will carry on with this promise.

But..? The Congress leader passed away in 2020 due to the Coronavirus.

So, how is he campaigning for his son? The video is generated with the help of Artificial Intelligence tools and is a deepfake. The video was released in April.