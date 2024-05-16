Claims About PM Modi's Sister-in-Law Passing Away in 2019 Goes Viral as Recent

A message is doing rounds on social media about Bhagwatiben Modi, wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother, Prahlad Modi, recently passing away in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
How did we find out the truth? We performed a relevant Google search using 'PM Modi's sister-in-law passes away', which led us to several reports from 2019.
Media outlets, including India Today, The Indian Express, Ahmedabad Mirror and News18, shared reports about PM Modi's sister-in-law, Bhagwatiben Modi, passing away on 1 May 2019 in Ahmedabad.
The reports mentioned that she wasn't keeping fit and was admitted to Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital, where she died after suffering a heart attack.
Ahmedabad Mirror carried a statement from the doctor who attended on her. He said that the patient was already unconscious when she was brought to the hospital and was feeling breathless at home after which her condition worsened.
Conclusion: An old news about PM Modi's sister-in-law Bhagwatiben Modi passing away is being falsely shared as recent.
