Fake Twitter Account of MP Navneet Rana Crops up Amid Hanuman Chalisa Row

As Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana made headlines for saying that they would chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai if he didn't do it on Hanuman Jayanti, a Twitter account with the username '@kaur_navneet__' shared posts related to the recent developments.

The account, which was created in February 2021, has been actively sharing posts related to the couple, and posts from pro-Hindutva accounts.