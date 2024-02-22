Fact-Check: This Clip of PM Modi’s Effigy on a Tractor Is Edited, Not From India

A video that shows an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tied to a tractor is being shared on social media, with users linking it to the ongoing farmers' protests around Delhi.

What can be heard in the video?: A person in the background can be heard asking, "Why are you going in this cold weather." To this, a different individual replies in Punjabi that loosely translates to, "What happened? He has taken away our bread, he will take our land, we will go and punch Modi."