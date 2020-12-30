No, That’s Not Anna Hazare Next To PM Modi in the Viral Image

An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lakshmanrao Inamdar, his mentor in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is being shared on social media with the false claim that the man beside Modi is social activist, Kisan Baburao Hazare, popularly known as Anna Hazare.

The claim, along with the image, insinuates that the duo share an old friendship and goes on to state that this explains why Hazare has been silent on the ongoing farmers’ protest in the country.