Will Launch Hunger Strike If Farmers’ Issues Not Resolved: Hazare

In response to Hazare’s demands, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday, 14 December, that he doesn’t think the social activist will join the farmers’ agitation. “I don’t think Anna Hazare ji will join. We have not done anything against the farmers. It is the right of farmers to sell their produce in mandi, to traders or anywhere else,” Gadkari told news agency ANI.

Gadkari told ANI that no dialogue would lead to miscommunication, and dialogue can resolve the issues and give farmers justice. He said the government is only working in the interest of the farmers. “If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy and sparring. If there is a dialogue then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they will get relief. We are working in the interest of farmers,” Gadkari added.