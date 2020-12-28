Did PM Modi Say Vajpayee Started the First Metro in the Country?

Several social media users claimed that the first Metro in India was started with the efforts of Vajpayee.

Attributing the information to PM Modi, they wrote: “First metro in the country was started with the efforts of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. When BJP govt was formed in 2014, only 5 cities had metro services & today 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, BJP govt will take Metro service to more than 25 cities.”