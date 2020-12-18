Images of Modi Greeting Women Misidentified As Gautam Adani’s Wife

Images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting two different women are being shared to claim that the woman in the two images is Priti Adani, wife of Gautam Adani who is the chairman of the Adani Group.
However, we found that both the women are being misidentified as Priti Adani. While one is Deepika Mondol, an office bearer in a Delhi-based NGO, the other one is former Tumkur Mayor Geetha Rudresh.
CLAIM
The claim along with the images reads: “ये देख लो 56 " वाले को, 36 " वाली के आगे नतमस्तक हुवा जा रहा है, अपनी घर से निकाल दी,ओर अडानी वाली की पूजा कर रहा है”
(Translated: Look at this 56-inch person, bowing down before a 36-inch woman, removed his wife from his own house, and is worshipping Adani’s wife.)
The same claim is being shared with another image showing a PM Modi with a different woman.
Several Facebook users have shared the images with the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We found that both the women in the viral images have been misidentified as Gautam Adani’s wife. Let’s take a look at them one by one.
IMAGE 1
We reverse searched the image that led us to an Amar Ujala article published in 2018 that identified the woman in the picture as Deepika Mondol who belongs to an NGO called Divyajyoti Cultural Organisation and Social Welfare Society.
We then scanned through the website of the said NGO that mentioned that Mondol is the NGO’s chief functionary officer.
“I can't remember the exact year in which the viral image was taken, however, she is my wife Deepika Mondol,” he added.
The Amar Ujala report carried several images of Mondol with eminent personalities. On comparing Deepika Mondol with Priti Adani, we found that the viral image does not show the latter.
IMAGE 2
On reverse searching the image, we found a tweet shared in September 2014 that mentioned that the image shows exchange of greetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Tumkur Mayor Geetha Rudresh.
In September 2014, PM Modi had visited Tumkur to inaugurate the India Food Park. The official website of the prime minister carried a detailed description of the event and a footage in which PM Modi can be seen wearing the same clothes as in the viral image.
The image was fact-checked by AFP in 2019 and TV Rudresh, Geetha Rudresh’s husband, had then confirmed to the organisation that the photo showed his wife meeting the prime minister.
Evidently, social media users falsely claimed that the viral images show Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Gautam Adani’s wife, Priti Adani.
