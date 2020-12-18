Images of Modi Greeting Women Misidentified As Gautam Adani’s Wife

Images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting two different women are being shared to claim that the woman in the two images is Priti Adani, wife of Gautam Adani who is the chairman of the Adani Group.

However, we found that both the women are being misidentified as Priti Adani. While one is Deepika Mondol, an office bearer in a Delhi-based NGO, the other one is former Tumkur Mayor Geetha Rudresh.