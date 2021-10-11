'Misinformation in India Linked to Deaths', Says US Talkshow Host John Oliver

Popular US television host John Oliver talked about misinformation on social media platforms and the intensity with which it spreads, on his show 'Last Week Tonight', that premiered on 11 October.

Oliver touched upon how online misinformation has been a real issue in India and has been linked to "violence and death" in the country, citing news reports.

He goes to play the advertisement by WhatsApp to tackle fake news in India, featuring content creator Prajakta Koli.