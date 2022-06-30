PM Narendra Modi Says All Villages Are Open Defecation Free, but Data Differs

Addressing the Indian community at the Audi Dome in Munich, Germany on Monday, 27 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed the numerous achievements of his government, one of which was that all villages in India were open defecation free (ODF).

Speaking about how Indians have "achieved big goals together," the prime minister remarked that "today, every village in India is open defecation free."

(The remark can be heard at around 27 minutes 20 seconds into the video)