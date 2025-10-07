Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Old, Edited Clip Viral as Children Accusing PM Modi of 'Vote Chori'

Fact-Check: Old, Edited Clip Viral as Children Accusing PM Modi of 'Vote Chori'

This video dates back to 2023, when 'vote chori' had not become an issue.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
i

(Source: The Quint) 

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with children has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, PM Modi asked the children if they recognised him, and they replied that they had seen him on television. When he asked what they had seen, one boy responded, “Vote chori”.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the video is edited.

  • The original clip dates back to 2023, way before "vote chori" allegations were raised as an issue by the opposition.

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search and found the same video on PM Modi's YouTube page from 29 July 2023, predating the ongoing controversy about voter theft raised by the opposition around August.

  • The video noted, "PM Modi visited an exhibition during the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, where he received a warm hug from a kid, showcasing a heart-touching moment. He also interacted with the children while also seeing them involve themselves in painting." (sic.)

  • We went through the entire video and did NOT find any child accusing PM Modi about 'vote chori.'

Conclusion: The video is old and edited to falsely claim that the viral clip shows children accusing the prime minister of voter theft.

