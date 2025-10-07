Does This Clip Show Rani Mukerji Scolding Rajdeep Sardesai for His Question? No!

advertisement
A video of journalist Rajdeep Sardesai with actor Rani Mukerji is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that the latter recently scolded Sardesai over a question during an interview.
What's the claim?: Those sharing the clip have said that the journalist asked Mukerji that she has become "very fat" after marriage. To this, the actor supposedly chided Sardesai and asked to sit down quietly.
The users have further claimed that this part was clipped from the original video.
What are the facts?: The viral video is from the India Today Conclave 2025 Mumbai, when Sardesai was pretending to be a goon and asked Mukerji to reprise her role from Mardaani. This makes the claim false.
How did we find that out?: We conducted a keyword search on YouTube using the words "rani mukerji rajdeep sardesai" and found the full version of the interaction on India Today's official channel.
The video was shared on 3 October with a title that said, "Rani Mukerji on National Award & Mardaani’s Real-Life Hero | India Today Conclave 2025 Mumbai."
It showed Mukerji talking about her journey, filmography, and recent National Award win for her role in the film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
The actor further talked about her film series, Mardaani, where she plays the role of a police officer. At this point, she was joined by former IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar.
At around the 32:11 timestamp, Sardesai could be asking Mukerji if she wanted to enact a scene and reprise her role from Mardaani.
He then offered to play the role of a goon, who has been called at the police station.
Conclusion: Evidently, the video shows Mukerji reprising her role from a film and not responding to any such question that Sardesai asked.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)