Does This Clip Show Rani Mukerji Scolding Rajdeep Sardesai for His Question? No!

A video of journalist Rajdeep Sardesai with actor Rani Mukerji is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that the latter recently scolded Sardesai over a question during an interview.

What's the claim?: Those sharing the clip have said that the journalist asked Mukerji that she has become "very fat" after marriage. To this, the actor supposedly chided Sardesai and asked to sit down quietly.