Did PM Modi Ignore Pat Cummins After Handing Over 2023 ICC World Cup Trophy? No!

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.

A video of Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins receiving the 2023 ICC World Cup trophy from Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Australian deputy PM Richard Marles is going viral on the internet.

What are users claiming?: Those sharing the video have insinuated that PM Modi insulted Cummins and ignored him. The caption along with the video said, "India proved itself to be the most disgraceful host!."