Did PM Modi Ignore Pat Cummins After Handing Over 2023 ICC World Cup Trophy? No!

A video of Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins receiving the 2023 ICC World Cup trophy from Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Australian deputy PM Richard Marles is going viral on the internet.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the video have insinuated that PM Modi insulted Cummins and ignored him. The caption along with the video said, "India proved itself to be the most disgraceful host!."
Are these claims true?: No, the video is clipped and is being shared with a false claim.
PM Modi was seen shaking hands with Cummins after handing over the trophy to him. The Australian captain was also seen greeting his country's deputy PM.
Both the leaders then walked off stage to shake hands with the rest of the team.
What led us to the truth?: A keyword search directed us to a longer version of the video uploaded on an X handle named 'Karthik Reddy'.
The video was uploaded on 20 November and its caption mentioned, "Congratulations Australia and here is the unedited video of PM Modi handing over the trophy."
It showed PM Modi handing over the World Cup trophy to the Australian captain and then shaking his hands.
PM Modi and Australian deputy PM Marles then walked off the stage and were seen shaking hands with other Australian players.
While Cummins was left on the stage alone for some time, the video does not show any evidence to prove that he was ignored by PM Modi.
Other visuals from the ceremony: Media agency Asian News International (ANI) shared several images from the ceremony on their official X handle.
The images showed PM Modi greeting the Australian captain after handing over the trophy.
News reports: A report published in news.com.au said that there was an awkward moment after the Australian captain received trophy from both the leaders.
Cummins had to wait on the stage alone as the leaders were seen shaking hands with the rest of the Australian team off the stage.
Following this, the teammates joined their captain on stage for their victory celebration.
The report was published on 20 November.
About the World Cup final: India and Australia were competing against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat to win the 2023 World Cup.
The match saw Australia handing over the Indian cricket team their only defeat in the tournament and managed to clinch the ODI World Cup title for a record sixth time.
Conclusion: It is clear that a clipped video is being shared to falsely claim that PM Modi ignored Australian captain Cummins after his side won the 2023 World Cup.
