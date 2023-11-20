Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video From Syria of Journalists 'Condoning' Bombings Shared as One From Gaza

Video From Syria of Journalists 'Condoning' Bombings Shared as One From Gaza

This video shows Syrian journalists and is unrelated to Gaza or Palestine.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Conclusion: A video from Syria showing two journalists encouraging bombing is going viral to falsely claim that it is from Gaza.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Conclusion: A video from Syria showing two journalists encouraging bombing is going viral to falsely claim that it is from Gaza. </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A video showing two men wearing vests with 'press' written on them, standing extremely close to active missiles is going viral on social media to claim that it shows Palestinian journalists from Gaza.

  • The video also shows these journalists inspecting several missiles kept together.

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar posts can be seen here and here.)

What is the truth?: This video is not from Gaza.

  • It shows Syrian journalists in Idlib, Syria.

Also ReadNo, This Video Does Not Show Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Nephew Being Shot

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across the original video shared on X (former Twitter).

  • This was shared by a Syrian journalist, Jamil Alhasaan, on 7 October. He can also be seen in the viral video.

  • The caption states in Arabic, "Targeting Qardaha in retaliation for the children of Idlib."

  • He also posted a longer version of the same video on 7 October.

  • The other journalist seen in the video, M Faisal, is also covering news from the ground in northern Syria.

  • However, he did not post this viral video on his social media.

Moreover, we did not find any reports about these journalists being in Gaza.

Update about Syria: According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Syrian and Russian forces launched attacks on opposition-held northwest Syria starting from 5 October.

  • This affected more than 2000 locations in Idlib and western Aleppo.

  • The Human Rights Watch reported that the drone strike on 5 October at the Homs Military Academy killed 120 people.

  • The report also added that cluster munition rockets landed in two residential blocks on 6 October.

More context about journalists in Gaza: According to Committee to Protect Journalists' data, at least 48 journalists and media workers were killed till 19 November.

  • The death toll has crossed 13,000 since the war began on 7 October, with over 12,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza and the West Bank and 1,200 deaths in Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We have reached out to the Syrian journalists to confirm and get further context about the video and the story would be updated once we receive a response.

Conclusion: Although we could not independently verify the context of the video, it is clear that it is from Syria and not from Gaza.

Also ReadFact-Check: Old Visuals of Tunnels Found in Gaza Strip Falsely Shared as Recent

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT