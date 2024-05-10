PMAC Report on Population Misrepresented To Create Misleading Communal Narrative

After the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Committee released a cross-country report about religious minorities in May, several news organisations and social media users shared some of the report's findings.

The claim: News organisations and social media users have published some findings from the report, claiming that the percentage of Hindus in India fell by around eight percent, while the percentage of Muslims rose by approximately 43 percent.

Who shared this?: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya, news organisations Asianet, Business Today, Financial Express, News9 and right-wing website OpIndia shared the claim.

(Swipe to view screenshots of some claims.)