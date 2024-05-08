AI-Generated Image Falsely Claims That Jharkhand Police Seized Cash From Truck

Fact-Check: This image is generated using Artificial Intelligence.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
An image purportedly showing Jharkhand's police seizing cash and gold from a truck is being shared on social media platforms.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: The claim is false as the image is AI-generated.
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed a few discrepancies in the image.
Discrepancies in the form of people's facial expressions in the foreground not vividly visible, distorted bodies and unknown currency were in the viral image.
Here are the discrepancies in the image.
We, then, ran the image on AI-detection websites such as Hive and TrueMedia.
Following are the results: Hive concluded that the image was 99.9% generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Here is a copy of the results.
TrueMedia: It detected "substantial evidence of manipulation." It concluded it was highly suspicious of being AI-generated.
Here is a copy of the results.
Conclusion: This image is generated using Artificial Intelligence.
