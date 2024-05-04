ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: False Claims About Sai Pallavi Being a Muslim Goes Viral

False claims about actor Sai Pallavi being a Muslim goes viral.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

An collage showing actor Sai Pallavi's images portraying Sita in the movie about Ramayana alongside her wearing a burqa is going viral on social media to insinuate that she practices Islam.

False claims about actor Sai Pallavi being a Muslim goes viral.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

The truth is different: These claims are not true.

  • Pallavi practices Hindu religion. Images showing her in a burqa are from 2021 when she went to the theatre to watch her own movie in a disguise.

  • The third photo of her wearing covering her head was clicked in Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We did not find any article where Sai Pallavi accepts that she is a Muslim.

  • We then performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'Sai Pallavi wear burqa', which led us to reports from 2021.

  • An article by India Today stated that she wore a burqa to watch her film Shyam Singha Roy in theatres with her fans.

False claims about actor Sai Pallavi being a Muslim goes viral.

This article is from 30 December 2021.

(Source: India Today/screenshot)

  • The report also carried a video showing Pallavi in a burqa entering the theatre and then watching the film.

  • This was shared by an account named 'filmy_ka_adda' on Instagram.

  • For the third image, we performed a keyword search using 'Sai Pallavi visits mosque', and this led us to a report shared by Times of India.

  • The web story compiled the actor's images from her trip to Kashmir.

  • Taking a cue, we checked Pallavi's Instagram and found the same image of her standing near a mosque which was shared on 13 July 2023.

  • It showed her standing near Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, where everyone has to cover their head while entering.

  • The caption did not specify anything about her changing her religion to Islam.

False claims about actor Sai Pallavi being a Muslim goes viral.

This image is from when the actor visited Kashmir.

(Source:IG/Screenshot)

0

We also could not find any evidence online to prove that Pallavi was a Muslim.

Conclusion: False claims about actor Sai Pallavi being a Muslim goes viral.

We have also reached out to the actor's team for a comment and the story would be updated once we receive a response from them.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Sai Pallavi   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News