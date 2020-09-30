Unidentified Girl’s Pic Falsely Shared As Hathras Gang-Rape Victim

The brother of victim confirmed with The Quint that they do not know the girl in the viral image. Sonal Gupta An image of a young girl standing in the middle of the fields in pink clothes has been circulating on social media, falsely identifying her as the victim. | (Photo: The Quint) WebQoof The brother of victim confirmed with The Quint that they do not know the girl in the viral image.

The death of the 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh who had been allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men, caused an uproar on social media with several users demanding immediate justice. An image of a young girl standing in the middle of the fields in pink clothes has been circulating on social media, falsely identifying her as the victim. The brother of the victim told The Quint that they do not know the girl in the viral image.

CLAIM

Several social media users have shared the image of the unidentified girl, asking for justice. Madhu Kishwar, a professor at the Indian Council of Social Science Research, and the founder of human and women's rights organisation, Manushi, shared the same image.

Motivational speaker, Geet Monga also shared the same image, with the caption, “My heart breaks just thinking about what this beautiful innocent girl must have endured (gang raped, tongue cut off, neck & spinal cord broken). No one should face such torture Enough is enough! Things needs to change..now! (sic)” The tweet had garnered over 2,000 retweets and 2,300 likes at the time of writing this article.

Several users also shared the image on Facebook.

The Quint has blurred the face and name in the screenshots to protect the identity of the unidentified girl and the victim.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Although we could not identify the girl whose picture is being shared, we reached out to the victim’s family to verify the claim. The victim’s brother told The Quint that the image circulating on social media is not of his sister and they do not know this girl. Evidently, a photo of an unidentified girl is being shared to demand justice in the Hathras gang rape case.

