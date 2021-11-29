Image of Protesters From Rajasthan Falsely Linked to UP TET Exam

A photograph showing people sleeping on the road at night is being widely shared across social media to claim that it shows candidates who had travelled long distances to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET), a professional examination for those aspiring to teach in government schools in the state.

The claim comes in the backdrop of the test's question paper being leaked on a WhatsApp group and the examination consequently being postponed.

However, we found that the photograph had no connection to the TET examination and it showed members of the Rajasthan Berojgar Ekikrat Mahasangh sleeping outside Eco Park in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.