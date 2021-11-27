How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz And Find Out!

From photos of the Noida International Airport to a screenshot of Vir Das' Wiki page, what fooled you this week?
Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:

From photos of the upcoming Jewar International Airport in Noida to a viral screenshot of comedian Vir Das' Wikipedia page, take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>From photos of the upcoming Jewar International Airport in Noida to a viral screenshot of comedian Vir Das' Wikipedia page,&nbsp;take our quiz to find out&nbsp;how much fake news you fell for this week.</p></div>

From photos of the upcoming Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar being shared to a viral screenshot showing comedian Vir Das' alleged middle name on his Wikipedia page, take this week’s quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT