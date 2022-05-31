Fact-Check: Unrelated Photos Shared as Visuals From Nepal’s Tara Air Plane Crash

Neither of these photos are related to the Tara Air plane that crashed in Mustang, Nepal.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A set of photographs that shows a plane and what appears to be remnants of a crashed aircraft are being shared on social media, with several users linking them to the Tara Air plane crash that took place in Mustang, Nepal, on Sunday, 29 May.
However, the photos being shared are not connected to the tragedy. The first photo, which we could trace back to 2019, shows a Tara Air plane with the call sign 9N-ABM.
The second photo shows the wreckage of the aircraft that carried Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and other officials and crashed in Tamil Nadu on 8 December 2021.
CLAIM
The photographs are being shared as photos of the Tara Air plane that crashed in Mustang, Nepal, on 29 May.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
We found that neither of the photos were related to the recent Tara Air plane crash.
The first shows another aircraft by the airlines with the call sign 9N-ABM, while the second photograph shows the wreckage of the IAF helicopter that carried CDS General Bipin Rawat, which crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on 8 December 2021.
The first photo shows a plane on the runway.
First, we saw that the plane in the photograph had ‘9N-ABM’ painted on it.
The plane carried the call sign '9N-ABM'.
The plane carrying 22 persons on board, which crashed in Nepal’s Mustang had the call sign ‘9N-AET,’ as seen in a tweet by the Indian Embassy in Nepal.
The plane that crashed has the call sign '9NAET'.
Further, we ran a reverse image search on Google and found that the same photograph was shared on Nepal-related travel and tourism websites.
We found the same photo in a 2019 post on ktmguide.com, a travel website for Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital city.
The photo was shared in 2019 as well.
The second photo shows crash wreckage.
Running a reverse image search on this photograph took us to a report by Outlook, which carried the photograph in an article about the CDS General Bipin Rawat’s chopper, that crashed on 8 December 2021 in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.
The image, captioned ‘Wreckages of the crashed IAF Aircraft Mi-17V5’ was credited to news agency PTI.
The image is of the IAF aircraft that crashed in Coonoor.
Tara Air’s aircraft with the call sign 9N-AET took off from Pokhara airport at 9:55 am on Sunday, 29 May, and was en route to Jomsom airport in Nepal’s hilly regions, where it was supposed to land at 10:15 am.
A day after the incident, the Nepal Army located the crashed plane in the mountainous Mustang district on Monday and confirmed that all 22 people on board – including four Indian nationals – were dead.
Watch The Quint's video report here.
Evidently, neither of the photos shared are related to the Tara Air plane that crashed in Mustang, Nepal on Sunday.
While one photograph shows an entirely different plane, the other shows the remnants of the chopper that crashed on 8 December 2021, while carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other officials.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)