Army Chief Manoj Pande's Photo With Mohan Bhagwat, Nitin Gadkari is Edited

A photo of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari, and Chief of the Army Staff Manoj Pande is being shared on social media to claim that the army chief met them at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

However, we found that the photo is fake. All these pictures have been taken from different events/meetings the three have had individually.