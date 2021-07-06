Photo of Elderly Jail Inmate in UP Shared as That of Stan Swamy

After the death of 84-year-old tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who passed away as a pretrial prisoner on Monday, 5 July, a photo started circulating on social media with a claim that it showed the octogenarian, chained to his bed in the hospital.

However, we found that the elderly man in the photo was a murder convict, who was chained while during treatment in hospital, in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district this year.

Father Stan Swamy was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case in October 2020.