Photo of Elderly Jail Inmate in UP Shared as That of Stan Swamy

Tribal rights activist Father Stan Sway, who was arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, passed away on 5 July.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
After the death of 84-year-old tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who passed away as a pretrial prisoner on Monday, 5 July, a photo started circulating on social media with a claim that it showed the octogenarian, chained to his bed in the hospital.
However, we found that the elderly man in the photo was a murder convict, who was chained while during treatment in hospital, in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district this year.
Father Stan Swamy was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case in October 2020.
CLAIM
The photo has been shared online with many claiming it to be the photo of the late activist.
An archived link of the post can be found here.
Indian Youth Congress (IYC), Karnataka, also shared the photo and wrote that Stan Swamy fought for the rights of the adivasis and may he be at peace.
An archived link of the tweet can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND
On conducting a reverse image search on Google, we found a story by NDTV that reported that a 92-year-old prisoner, Baburam Singh, a convicted murdered, was chained to his hospital bed while during treatment in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh, in May this year.
After the photo went viral, UP Additional Director General (Jail), Anand Kumar suspended warden Ashok Yadav.
The elderly inmate was chained to the hospital bed while during treatment in Uttar Pradesh.
Further, we found a tweet by Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) member Kavita Krishnan where she had shared a picture of Father Stan Swamy.
The Bombay High Court was scheduled to hear Swamy's bail plea at 11 am on Tuesday, but he suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday and passed away on Monday.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined