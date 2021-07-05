'Judicial Murder': Politicians, Activists on Stan Swamy's Passing

On Monday, 5 July, human rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who was incarcerated for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, passed away as a pre-trial prisoner after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The death of the 84-year-old, who was awaiting bail on medical ground, invited tributes from political leaders and activists across the nation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express condolences.