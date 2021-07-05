'Judicial Murder': Politicians, Activists on Stan Swamy's Passing

On Monday, 5 July, human rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who was incarcerated for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, passed away as a pre-trial prisoner after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The death of the 84-year-old, who was awaiting bail on medical ground, invited tributes from political leaders and activists across the nation.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express condolences.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her sorrow at his death, saying that he was deprived of justice and human rights even in the hour of death.
Leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury expressed his anguish and wrote about Swamy's circumstances in his last days: "Draconian UAPA, inhuman treatment since October 2020 with no charge established."
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed his shock at Swamy's passing and said that the Union government should be "answerable for absolute apathy...".
Former chief minister of Goa Digambar Kamat also expressed his condolences and wrote, "Feeling devastated by passing away of 84 year old Champion of Human Rights Father #StanSwamy. This is nothing less than Murder by most insensitive and inhuman Government of India of one of the gentlest and kindest person. My condolences to his family and followers. He deserved kindness. (sic)"
The state president of West Bengal, Trinankur Bhattacharjee, tweeted: "His death is a murder and we know who is responsible."
Dr Kafeel Khan also took to Twitter to call his death a "murder".
Historian Ramachandra Guha tweeted, saying that Swamy's death was a "case of judicial murder".
Activist, psephologist, and politician Yogendra Yadav also called Swamy's death a "cold blooded murder by NIA, NHRC, BJP & the judiciary".
Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders and Eamon Gilmore, EU Special Representative for Human Rights and EU Special Envoy for the Peace Process in Colombia also tweeted about Swamy's passing.
Published: 05 Jul 2021,05:07 PM IST