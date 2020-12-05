Activist Father Stan Swamy Given Straw, Sipper by Jail Authorities

The advocate for activist Father Stan Swamy told a special court in Mumbai that Swamy has been given a straw, sipper and winter clothes by the Taloja jail authorities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), had previously told the court that they do not have a straw and a sipper when Swamy had sought the same, citing difficulty due to his Parkinson’s Disease. NIA added that it had not seized a straw and sipper from Swamy and hence there was no question of returning those items to him.