Activist Father Stan Swamy Given Straw, Sipper by Jail Authorities

The advocate for activist Father Stan Swamy told a special court in Mumbai that Swamy has been given a straw, sipper and winter clothes by the Taloja jail authorities.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), had previously told the court that they do not have a straw and a sipper when Swamy had sought the same, citing difficulty due to his Parkinson’s Disease. NIA added that it had not seized a straw and sipper from Swamy and hence there was no question of returning those items to him.
Swamy had then filed an application seeking a direction to the jail authorities to provide him with the straw, sipper and winter clothes. A special NIA court on 26 November had directed the jail superintendent to file his reply on the application.
Swamy's advocate Sharif Shaikh told special NIA Judge D E Kothalikar that Swamy has been provided with straw and sipper and winter clothes by the jail authorities.
Swamy has also filed a bail plea citing his medical condition and the court has posted the matter for further hearing on 10 December after the jail authorities told the court that they need time to submit a report on his health.
The 83-year-old, who is suffering from various health ailments, was arrested on 8 October by the NIA in the Bhima-Koregaon case. .
(With inputs from PTI.)
Published: undefined