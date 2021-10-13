13-Year-Old Chinese Hacker Behind Facebook Outage? Not Quite!

Following the biggest outage of Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram services till date, for over six hours on 4 October, a photo of a boy is being shared on social media with the claim that he is a Chinese hacker who is responsible for the outage. The information is being attributed to international news agency Reuters.

However, we found that the photo is of Wang Zhengyang, China's youngest hacker, who had participated at the 2014 Internet Security Conference (ISC) in Beijing and was 13-year-old back then.

Further, we found no such report on Reuters which held Zhengyang responsible for the outage.