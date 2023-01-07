Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Photo Doesn't Show MS Dhoni Visiting Rishabh Pant in the Hospital

No, This Photo Doesn't Show MS Dhoni Visiting Rishabh Pant in the Hospital

The original image shows Shah Rukh Khan visiting a hospital in the UAE.
Kritika
WebQoof
Published:

The image has been altered to add MS Dhoni's face onto Shah Rukh Khan's face.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

A picture of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a car accident on 30 December, is being shared to claim that he was visited by former Indian team captain MS Dhoni in the hospital in Uttarakhand.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

But the truth is: The original photograph shows Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's visit to the Al Jalila Hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2017. Dhoni's picture has morphed onto Khan's face.

How did we find that out?: We conducted a reverse image on the picture, which led us to a news article on Qatar Tribune from 2017. The image showed Shah Rukh Khan meeting a kid in a hospital.

  • The article mentioned that Khan visited the Al Jalila Hospital in the UAE.

  • We noticed that the image had been morphed to add Dhoni and Pant's picture.

The image has been morphed.

More sources?: We also found information about Khan's visit to the hospital in a press release by the Government of Dubai released on 8 May 2017.

  • "SRK toured the hospital, getting a first-hand insight into its ultramodern facilities and spent time meeting some of its young inpatients," the release said.

  • The picture was also posted on the official Facebook page of Government of Dubai Media Office.

What about Pant's picture?: Pant's picture is from the accident and has also been used in several news articles.

Has Dhoni visited Pant in the hospital?: We found no credible news reports on Dhoni meeting Pant in the hospital.

Conclusion: Clearly, an edited picture is being shared to make a false claim about Dhoni meeting Pant in the hospital.

