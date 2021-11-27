ADVERTISEMENT

No, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla Was Not Arrested by the FBI for Fraud

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has made several media appearances after the claim surfaced.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla gave multiple interviews the day the claim of him being arrested surfaced.</p></div>
i

A message which notes that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was arrested from Scarsdale, New York on Friday is being shared across social media. It notes that he was charged with multiple counts of fraud for his role in deceiving customers on the COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness.

It further states that Bourla was being held by the American Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) while he awaits a bail hearing and that there was a media blackout over the issue.

However, the message is completely fabricated. We found no credible reports regarding Bourla's arrest and saw that he has been active on his verified Twitter account.

Also Read

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz And Find Out!

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz And Find Out!
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

The viral message states that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was arrested by the FBI on Friday, on multiple counts of fraud. It went on the claim there was a "media blackout" over the incident.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of this post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/ME2A-K4TN">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

The information was first shared by a Canadian website 'Conservative Beaver', which claimed that the "media blackout" was ordered by the police and immediately approved by a judge. The article was published on 5 November 2021.

Posts with the same claim on social media can be seen here, here, and here.

Also Read

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around UP Elections & New Noida Airport

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around UP Elections & New Noida Airport

WHAT WE FOUND

We looked up Albert Bourla's name for any reports regarding his arrest from credible media outlets and did not come across any. However, we found that Bourla had spoken at Fortune's CEO Initiative at Washington DC on 15 November, ten days after the claim first surfaced.

We also saw that the CEO's verified Twitter profile was consistently active and has been tweeting information regarding the company.

Next, we came across news reports of Bourla speaking to the media. On 5 November itself, Bourla made press appearances and spoke to media outlets CNBC and CNN.

He also spoke at a summit organised by The New York Times on 10 November.

News agency Reuters and AP, also fact-checked this viral claim, and had contacted Pfizer for a statement.

In an e-mail, Keanna Ghazvini, Senior Associate of Global Media Relations at Pfizer told Reuters, “I can confirm that is a false claim.”

Clearly, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was not arrested by the FBI for fraud and the media was not trying to hide any such information.

Also Read

Did Ambedkar Get To Write the Constitution Due to the Bengali Muslim Vote? No!

Did Ambedkar Get To Write the Constitution Due to the Bengali Muslim Vote? No!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT