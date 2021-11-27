No, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla Was Not Arrested by the FBI for Fraud

A message which notes that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was arrested from Scarsdale, New York on Friday is being shared across social media. It notes that he was charged with multiple counts of fraud for his role in deceiving customers on the COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness.

It further states that Bourla was being held by the American Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) while he awaits a bail hearing and that there was a media blackout over the issue.

However, the message is completely fabricated. We found no credible reports regarding Bourla's arrest and saw that he has been active on his verified Twitter account.