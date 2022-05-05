Pfizer To Set Up Global Drug Development Centre in Chennai, To Be Asia’s First

The centre will include the development of both, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms (FDFs) of differentiated products such as complex/value-added formulations, controlled-release dosage forms, device-combination products, lyophilised injections, powder-fill products, and ready-to-use formulations.

It will also develop and support products in global markets and Pfizer's manufacturing centres worldwide.

"Pfizer's drug development centre in the IIT Madras Research Park is a positive opportunity to establish truly one of the most advanced laboratories that Pfizer is setting up for R&D in the aforementioned disciplines anywhere in the world, in Chennai and an opportunity to showcase the potential of R&D in the country," said S Sridhar, Country Manager, Pfizer India, in a statement.