At a time when the world is anxiously waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, Patanjali has claimed to have already found an ayurvedic wonder drug. It's not an immunity booster Baba Ramdev said, but a "100 percent cure."From testing the drug on less than 100 patients at clinical trials, Patanjali skipped publishing the details of the study and straight away jumped to launch 'Coronil and Swasari' on 23 June, as the first ayurvedic treatment for the virus.Barely hours after the launch, the ayurvedic company and its founders found themselves in a hot mess when the AYUSH ministry asked them to "stop advertising/publicising" the drug until their claims are checked by the government.While the sale of its product is currently on hold, there seems to be lot of scientific and procedural gaps with Patanjali's drugs and the trials. So, what do we know about 'Coronil' and its trials? Tune in to The Big Story!Ramdev Launches Coronil for COVID, But Critical Questions Remain