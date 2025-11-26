'China's Response Confirms Why I Was Detained': Arunachal Woman Held in Shanghai

Taking cognisance of Thongdok's statements, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it had taken the matter up with Chinese officials "strongly", reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh is an "inalienable" part of India.

“Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while speaking to the press on Tuesday, 25 November.