False Claims About Om Birla's Daughter Marrying Into a Muslim Family Viral

This claim is false, Birla's son-in-law's name is Anish Rajani.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-check: A false claim about Om Birla's son-in-law belonging to the Muslim community is going viral online.

A claim is going viral online, which states that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter, Anjali Birla, recently got married to a Muslim man named Mohammad Anish.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This claim is false. Birla's son-in-law's name is Anish Rajani.

  • Rajani is a Sindhi Hindu, as per former Gaya MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Hari Manjhi.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google which led us to several reports from 13 November stating that Birla's daughter, Anjali Birla, got married to one Anish Rajani.

  • A report by NDTV stated that Rajani comes from a business family in Kota.

  • We also found a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared by former Gaya MP and Bharatiya Janata Party member Hari Manjhi clarifying the rumours surrounding Anjali Birla’s marriage.

  • He stated that Birla's son-in-law is Anish Rajani, who is a Sindhi Hindu from a respected business family in Kota.

  • He also shared their wedding invitation.

Conclusion: A false claim about Om Birla's son-in-law belonging to the Muslim community is going viral online.

