False Claims About Om Birla's Daughter Marrying Into a Muslim Family Viral

A claim is going viral online, which states that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter, Anjali Birla, recently got married to a Muslim man named Mohammad Anish.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google which led us to several reports from 13 November stating that Birla's daughter, Anjali Birla, got married to one Anish Rajani.
A report by NDTV stated that Rajani comes from a business family in Kota.
We also found a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared by former Gaya MP and Bharatiya Janata Party member Hari Manjhi clarifying the rumours surrounding Anjali Birla’s marriage.
He stated that Birla's son-in-law is Anish Rajani, who is a Sindhi Hindu from a respected business family in Kota.
He also shared their wedding invitation.
Conclusion: A false claim about Om Birla's son-in-law belonging to the Muslim community is going viral online.
