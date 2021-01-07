Speaker Om Birla’s Daughter Did Take UPSC Exam Before Her Call-Up

Social media is rife with claims that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter Anjali Birla did not take any exam or interview and cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination in first attempt, insinuating that she got the privilege of being the Speaker’s daughter.

However, Anjali Birla shared the copy of her admit card with The Quint’s WebQoof team and said that she followed the due procedure. We also scanned the merit lists of UPSC examination 2019 and found her roll number in the preliminary and mains result list.