Lt Gen Faiz Hameed: The Life of Spies is Only to Know, and Not Be Known

Chakwal District in Pakistan typifies the Punjabi heartland of soldiering, since antiquity. Its famous (and infamous) sons included the first subcontinental recipient of the highest gallantry award in the British Raj days — the Victoria Cross — for Khudadad Khan, the first Pakistani designated to take over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistani Army (but died in an air crash) in Maj Gen Iftikhar Mohammad Khan, the broody dictator General Yahya Khan, and countless others who wore the uniform.

On the Indian side, the village Gah in Chakwal is also the birthplace of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.