Sanjay Raut Didn't Say That Thackeray Will Pay Higher Remittance To Muslim Women

advertisement
An image showing a bulletin of Marathi news channel, Pudhari News, is going viral online.
The claim mentions that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut made a remark about former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paying higher remittances to Muslim women.
The text in Marathi reads, “Uddhav Thackeray will give ₹ 3,000/- to his 'beloved sister' (laadki bahin yojana) after he returns as the Chief Minister, and will also give ₹ 6,000/- per month to Muslim sisters as they have high fertility.”
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google but did not find any relevant reports about Thackeray making any such statement.
Neither did we find any mention of this statement on Raut's or Thackeray's social media platforms.
Next, we checked Pudhari News' YouTube channel and did not find any such report which supports the claim.
We also reached out to Tulasidas Bhoite, Senior Executive Editor at Pudhari News, who also confirmed to us that this viral image is fake.
Conclusion: A false statement about Uddhav Thackeray’s party paying more to Muslim women if elected is going viral as real.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)